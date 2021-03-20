No charges yet against Djokovic

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

OFFICE of the Director of Public Prosecution says they need some more information before they can lay charges against Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office Robson Djokovic.

“We have not charged him yet. We are waiting for some information from the Electoral Office,” the DPP office said in response to questions from this newspaper.

The High Court recently ruled Djokovic, whose mother is from Choiseul and currently holds an Australian passport, is not a Solomon Islands citizen.

Djokovic is understood to have registered to vote here and reportedly voted in the 2019 national elections.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said they are still working to get additional statements regarding the case.

He said the DPP’s office wants some additional information and police are still working on that.

He added after police gathered those information then they will provide to the DPP before any actions can be taken from there.

The Opposition Office in 2019 referred Djokovic’s case to the police for investigation.