USP graduation set for October

BY JARED KOLI

THE University of the South Pacific (USP) has confirmed that the next Solomon Islands Campus Graduation has been scheduled for October 2021.

According to USP’s Student Administrative Services (SAS), the graduation will be for students in the following groups;

· Solomon Islands student or students based at Solomon Islands Campus who are completing their programme in Semester 1 2021,

· Solomon Islands student or students based at Solomon Islands Campus who are completing their programme in Trimester 1 or Trimester 2, 2021,

· Solomon Islands student or students based at Solomon Islands Campus who will be completing their programme in the 2021 Winter Flexi-School term, and

· Any Solomon Islands student or students based at Solomon Islands Campus who have completed their programme in an earlier semester / trimester and have not graduated.

SAS called on students in the above groups to apply for the graduation as applications are now open and closes on Friday, 30th July 2021.

“Do not wait for your results to be released! You must apply before the closing date. Late applications will not be accepted,” it said.

Completing students are required to fill in and submit a hard copy of the Completion of Programme application form at the Student Administrative Services office at their campus.

“There are number of checks that need to be carried out and a number of reports that need downloaded before the final grades come out which is why we require potential graduands to apply by Friday, 30th July 2021.”

The last day to assess pending applications for the Solomon October 2021 Graduation is Friday, 17th September 2021 therefore students should ensure that all their pending issues are sorted by this date.