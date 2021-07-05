ESP now in monitoring and evaluation stages

Advertise with Islandsun

THE Government’s Economic Stimulus Package implementation has reached its Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) stages.

This is according to a statement the ESP Oversight Committee issued yesterday.

“Honiara and Guadalcanal Province are the first two provinces for the M&E stages,” the statement said.

“Officials who have been recently recruited to undertake the task will go through an intensive training this week before they are mobilized to the field to collect data for the evaluation exercise,” it added.

“The committee strongly encourages recipients from the ESP initiative to work cooperatively with the data and survey team in order to provide sufficient and reliable information.

“The committee believes the reliability and adequacy of the information provided is necessary for future references and guide on similar initiatives.”

Meanwhile, the committee also approved that processing of approved receipts will cease on 16th July 2021.

This is to allow work to concentrate on the monitoring and evaluation of the package.

The committee said it acknowledges that all other payouts for other sectors have been finalised and disbursed to recipients.

“The Government through the ESP Committee is fully committed to the accountable implementation of the ESP in the interest of wellbeing of the people, national stability and economic empowerment,” the statement said.