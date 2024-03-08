UP launches campaign trail

BY INDY MAEALASIA

THE Solomon Islands United Party (UP) officially launched its campaign yesterday with the introduction and commission of its candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming joint election.

The launching took place at the HCC outdoor courts, Chinatown and attracted a large number of the general public.

In his keynote address, wing leader Peter Kenilorea Jnr emphasised heavily on national unity in diversity.

“The name of the party itself speaks that very cause for unity,” Kenilorea said

“Unity in diversity is a core element of United Party’s manifesto and it is something we definitely need today even more so than before.”

Kenilorea stressed that United party understands that there is a need to strategically invest in areas that will help the country towards developing a “real national identity” while also preserving cultural identities.

Deeming Solomon Islands as a modern nation blessed with a rich cultural diversity, Kenilorea emphasised that protecting its sovereignty is vital.

“We need to protect our sovereignty by securing our borders, supporting law and order. These remain critical of any society if that society is to flourish and develop,” Kenilorea said.

“Indeed there can be no development without security as there can also be no security without development.”

Kenilorea made the assurance that the party will invest in sustainable development in the area of economy as the party believe that Solomon islanders should be the “primary beneficiaries of the development and utilisation of resources”.

The Wing leader also touched on investing significantly in the sustainable development of the health, education and the environment.

Kenilorea also announced that he is seeking a second term in parliament for the East Are Are seat.