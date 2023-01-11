Unions to meet further on proposed MP’s pay rise

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

Solomon Islands Council of Trade Union (SICTU) has passed a resolution yesterday to do further consultation with their respective union members over the proposed 10 percent pay rise for MPs.

This was agreed following a meeting in Honiara yesterday, attended by Union leaders of doctors, nurses and paramedics, Solomon Islands National Teachers Association (SINTA) and Solomon Islands Public Employment Union (SIPEU).

SICTU President David Tuhanuku said they have agreed for the Union leaders to hold further consultations with their members.

He said they will return next week to discuss the issue, based on the feedbacks they get from their respective members.

The meeting came about after Cabinet approved a $13,000 increase to the fortnight salaries of all 50 Members of Parliament under the Parliamentary Entitlement Commission.

The Commission is expected to meet in March to decide on the proposal.

Prior to the meeting, PEC also invited MPs and beneficiaries to attend a consultation meeting on 15th February 2023 at their conference room at AJ City Mall Room 42.

The Commission is currently in the process of reviewing the Members of Parliament Entitlement Regulation.

The PEC proposal will see the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare awarded an extra $30,000, on top of his annual salary.

This will give the PM’s new annual salary of $338.000.01.

The current annual salary of the MP is $307,919.30.

Furthermore, the Deputy Prime Minister’s new annual salary will be $304,872.67.

Ministers, Leader of Opposition and Leader of Independent Group to get $266,123.00.

The Deputy Speaker, Chairperson of Parliamentary Caucus, Chairpersons of Parliamentary Standing Committees to get $241,166.24 and the members to get $218,231.60.

Other benefits include:

meal allowance that increases from $200 to $500; education allowance increases from $10,000 to $25,000; appointment grant increase from $10,000 to $15,000; Clothing allowance (to be differed from outfit) none, with Members to get USD$3000 while PM, DPM, Ministers and Leaders to get USD$7000.