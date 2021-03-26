UNICEF promises support for vaccination drive

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

UNICEF office in Solomon Islands has assured government of Solomon Islands and its people of continued commitment and support for a successful vaccination drive.

Dr Zelalem Taffesse, UNICEF field officer, echoed this at the AstraZeneca vaccine launch and roll out.

“I wish to assure you of UNICEF’S continued commitment and support for a successful covid-19 Vaccination drive,” said Taffesse.

He said COVAX’s primary goal was to help end the acute phase of the pandemic through vaccinations of at least two billion people by the end of 2021.

Taffesse said in order for that to happen, vaccines needed to start to roll out in the first quarter of the year. Solomon Islands is one of only a handful of nations in the world and the second in the Pacific to receive vaccines through the facility.

He said this would not have been possible without the commitment and sacrifice of donor countries who recognised the importance and stepped up to fund the COVAX facility to ensure equitable vaccine availability.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the donors for their continued support.

“I also wish to thank all the individuals who have been planning and preparing for today and for the execution of the vaccination roll out plan in the emergency zones along the border.

“The real work of vaccinating the country is now before us. We expect to continue receiving subsequent batches of vaccines over the next few weeks to maintain the momentum.

“To the people of Solomon Islands, I wish to encourage you to step up and get vaccinated when your turn comes. Every individual has a role to play to ensure that all people are safe,” said Taffesse.