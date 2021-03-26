Suidani lauds Link

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

PREMIER of Malaita province Daniel Suidani has thanked the US Deputy Chief of Mission under US Embassy in Port Moresby, Mr Bernard Link for his recent visit to Malaita province.

He said Mr Link’s visit means a lot to his government since they have established and created a pathway for further partnership between Malaita province, Solomon Islands and the United States of America.

“On behalf of the people and government of Malaita province I thank the US Deputy Chief of Mission to PNG Solomon Islands and Vanuatu under US Embassy in Port Moresby, Mr Bernard Link for his visit to the province.

“This is the first visit by US government officials to my people and province and I’m happy and thank the US government for Link’s visit,” Suidani said.

He said during his visit he met with members of Malaita Provincial Assembly and heard from them scopes of work MPG is ready to work with US under the US USD25 million Scale programme.

“In our dialogue with Mr Link, provincial leaders discussed with him areas from our perspective as we look at ensuring the projects to implement and benefit people.

“Apart from Link’s dialogue with the provincial assembly, he also met with other stakeholders during his visit to the province as he also learned from them,” Suidani said.

He said by now the scope of work is already with Winrock and Malaita provincial government looks forward to a partnership with US government.

Suidani said work on the scale programme has already started in Auki as Winrock Deputy Chief of Party, Dr Morgan Wairiu is on the ground.

“We are just waiting for the arrival of Winrock Chief of Party to be in Auki and hopefully that would be during the proposed launching of the programme next month to see things will go on from there,” he said.

Premier Suidani reiterated his thanks to the US government through the US Embassy in Port Moresby and MPG looks forward for continued visits from them to strengthen the established partnership.

He said under the scale programme there will be a robust economic flow for Malaita province as the programme will focus and MPG also look forward for similar support to other sister provinces.