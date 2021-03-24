Advertise with Islandsun

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

The Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) has started rolling out its youth development programmes with the proposed Under 16 School Challenge for both boys and girls.

SIFF confirmed in a press statement yesterday saying the U16 school challenge is planned to become an annual event.

The statement said SIFF is opening an invitation to interested schools in Honiara to be part of a proposed U-16 School Challenge for both boys and girls competitions.

The Honiara Football Association (HFA) will partner with SIFF to deliver the U-16 School Challenge on a date yet to be confirmed by the competitions department, the federation stated.

SIFF meanwhile is calling an important meeting for invited schools to meet today, Wednesday 24th March 2021 at the SIFF office at Art Gallery at 5pm.