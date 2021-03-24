MARA moves to revive cattle farms

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

PREMIER of Malaita province, Daniel Suidani says his government is engaging in efforts to re-establish cattle farms in the province.

He adds, this is one of the sectors his government is pushing in to support the livelihood of people in communities across the province.

Suidani said his government had decided to be optimistic about agriculture despite recent drawbacks experienced with this sector.

He said these drawbacks is due to the slow response they continue to receive from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL).

He said they have started work on the Atori Cattle Farm in East Malaita constituency.

He said so far bush cleaning and tree cutting have been done, with five communities in Atori engaged to plant pastures (grass).

Suidani said next target will be on fencing of the five cattle blocks, followed by maintenance work before the blocks are ready to hold new cattle by the end of 2021.

Suidani MARA government is also providing ongoing support towards Dala and Adaliua cattle farms in West and Central Kwara’ae.