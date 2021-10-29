Two ministers in Australia for medical attention

Advertise with Islandsun

MINISTER of Finance and Treasury, Harry Kuma is currently seeking medical attention in Australia.

Kuma travelled to Australia last month after he felt the medical complication in his body.

Sources confirmed MoFT has already issued memos to all line ministries to inform them on the absence of the Finance Minister Kuma.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is currently the Acting Finance Minister and he will likely to table the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation 2022 Budget in the November sitting of Parliament.

In the meantime, Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology, Titus Fika is also seeking medical treatment in Brisbane.

A staff in the Ministry confirmed that Minister Fika is still to return home.