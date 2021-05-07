Tuna offers hope during covid-19

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

TUNA as a national asset for Solomon Islands offers more hope for the country in the current covid-19 pandemic.

Minister for Ministry f Fisheries and Marine Resources Frederick Kologeto echoed this yesterday.

“Today in the current COVID-19 pandemic we are experiencing, this national asset offers more hope in this time of uncertainty. It serves as our everyday food and it serves as a revenue earner for our economy and this is why tuna is a true national asset for our country and people.

“And today (yesterday) I am proud as the Minister responsible for Fisheries to say the theme again “Tuna-our proceed national asset” an enduring asset for both good and bad times,” said Kologeto.

He lauded all who participated on yesterday’s event despite the challenges faced due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Allan Rahari Director Fisheries Operations, Forum Fisheries Agency says tuna supports regional food security, employment and economic development and promoted national GDP indeed economic resilience the Pacific Tuna fisheries in particular is important during the challenges during this uncertain time.