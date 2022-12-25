Tuita: bridge and road work for Malaita soon

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

CONSTRUCTION work on five bridges and rehabilitation of some roads in Malaita province will commence soon.

Deputy Provincial Secretary, David Filia Tuita told SunAuki the work comes under Solomon Islands Road and Aviation Programme (SIRAP).

He said SIRAP has two components, and under SIRAP 1 will be the construction of Bio 1, 2 and Kwa bridges in West Kwara’ae constituency.

Tuita said also under the component, there will be rehabilitation of roads from Auki to Dala and parts of East-road, leading to Atori and Kwaiba’ita River.

He said under SIRAP 2 there will be the construction of Su’u and Mbira bridges along South road in Dorio of West Kwaio constituency.

Tuita said for SIRAP 1, some of the infrastructure projects have already awarded to contractors and work will soon to happen.

He thanked SIRAP through Ministry of Infrastructure and Development (MID) for the projects, assuring MPG’s support to the implementation of the project.

Tuita also called for cooperation and support from communities the projects will implement towards these very important projects for the province.