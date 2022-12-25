Kili calls for peaceful Christmas celebration

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

PROVINCIAL Police Commander (PPC) Malaita, Superintendent Lesley Kili has called for peaceful celebrations across Malaita province during this Christmas and New Year festivity.

He made the call yesterday urging Malaitans to let this festive season be a time to enjoy with families and friends, and allow the true meaning of Christmas prevail.

Kili said the provincial police activated festive operations yesterday and will last until January 3, 2023.

He said during the operation police will provide high visibility in Auki and surrounding communities as well as throughout the province.

Kili said they will monitor alcohol outlets and other social gatherings will happen during the festive session.

He warned that police will not tolerate any unlawful activities/behaviours, and whoever found to have infringed the law will face the rule of law.

Kili also said that police are ready to respond to any report they may receive on unlawful activities across the province.

He called on Malaitans to enjoy the festive season with a sound mind and to refrain from taking the law into their own hands in whatever situation they may face.

Kili called on community leaders, church and other stakeholders in the province to support the police to ensure the safety of the public is shelter during this festive session.