TSL kick off date proposed

By Taromane Martin



THE new Telekom Soccer League (TSL) season is likely to start in August once the current State Of Emergency caused by COVID-19 pandemic in the country is lifted.

Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) Technical Director Moses Toata revealed during a SIFF executive meeting yesterday at the Allen Boso Complex at Panatina.

Toata said with the SOE set to be lifted in July the proposed month for the TSL kick off will be in August while other football competitions will kick off once the COVID-19 situation calms down.

Toata adds all education programs for provinces will resume next month after they were also disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I know the SoE will end in July so the TSL is proposed to start in August. Youth Leagues are still deferred until all students returned to schools.

“Women’s football leagues will start in July while futsal league is still deferred to a later date unless the government lifts the restrictions of the SoE in Honiara.

“As for the national teams’ training is postponed. The technical department encourages players to do individual training,” Toata said.

“We will continue to deliver our education courses in the provinces as of next month June and onwards.

“Referees courses should start in June and the centre of implemented once all clubs start to organizes themselves after the competition, all our competition will be aligned to the OFV competitions calendar changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he adds.

Meanwhile, SIFF said the wellbeing of players is their highest priority and they are following all guidelines and recommendations from responsible ministries of the government as well as health authorities.

“We are taking all necessary precautions and steps as recommended by the government to help ensure the safety of the wider football community,” the federation said in a statement on Friday 15th May.

