Trial set for false pretence case

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Trial into the case of a young female accused of lying to two separate women and obtaining over $20,000 from them is set for July 22-26.

On Tuesday this week the matter was mentioned in the Magistrate Court before Principal Magistrate Elma Veenah Rizzu Hilly where prosecution informed court that it did not have any issue regarding the trial date which have been set.

The accused is excused from appearing during the interim-mention dates.

Defence also informed the court that it did not have any issue at this stage.

Court suspended the matter for May 14 for interim-mention, and bail for the accused was extended.

Prosecution charged Loana Sisifiu with 15 counts of false pretence and she pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Sisifiu was charged in relation to allegations between January and April this year in Honiara, where she lied to two different women and obtained over $20,000 from them.

Prosecution further alleged the accused obtained the money from the two women which she collected in various amounts on different dates for airfares to travel to Australia, Visa and for train fares in Australia.

The allegation said that one of the victims also claimed that the accused gave her a fake plane ticket as well.

The two alleged victims lodged their complaints to the police after the accused promised them to obtain their air fares and Visa, but this did not happen after they gave her their money.

DPP appears for the Crown and PSO appears for the Sisifiu.