Green Party elects new office bearers

BY NED GAGAHE

Green Party Solomon Islands (GPSI) has elected its new office bearers during a special general meeting on Saturday, April 22 in preparation for the National General Election in 2024.

The SGM was held at the Binaboli conference room in Honiara.

In a statement GPSI said the election was necessary to ensure GPSI has a fully functional Executive to lead and prepare the GPSI for the upcoming NGE 2024.

“GPSI is a political Party that promotes sustainable development based on the principles of ecological wisdom, social justice, participatory democracy, nonviolence, sustainability, and respect for diversity. GPSI strongly believes it has the right mix of policies for the sustainable economic development of the Solomon Islands.

“GPSI condemns the current unsustainable harvest of tuna stock by foreign fishing vessels in the Solomon Islands, and the logging and mining that returns very little to land owners, ruins the environment and causes severe negative social impacts.

“GPSI believes the Government of the day must take tough decisions to safeguard national resources in the interest of the Country.

“GPSI believes there is a need for huge policy redirection together with resource reallocation based on ecological principles, to boost private sector growth, and a broader tax base, to achieve social justice and economic empowerment for all Solomon Islanders.

“The vacant positions, filled at the SGM were President Lawrence Makili, Treasurer Carl Mahehaita, Assistant Treasurer Pauline Ama.

“Existing officers holding their positions are Vice President Ruddy Oti, Secretary Judith MacLean, Assistant Secretary Redley Ausopa, Women’s Representative Surita Piva and Youth Representative Fay Bonuga.

“The Party plans on fielding candidates in the upcoming synchronised NGE 2024 for National Parliament, Honiara City Council and provincial governments.” GPSI said in a statement.