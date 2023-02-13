Completion of airport infrastructure will boost SI tourism industry: Sivoro

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

PERMANENT Secretary for Ministry of Culture and Tourism Bunyan Sivoro says completion of the airport and aviation infrastructure developments will boost Solomon Islands’ tourism industry.

Sivoro says this is in terms of having an increased number of international tourists arriving through a good number of flights due to current improvement in our airports.

He said, speaking of the airports the Honiara International Airports improvement project supported by the Japans International Cooperation Agency and the Solomon Islands Government it is 98.6 complete, according to revised completion date it is set for 28th of this month. And handing over ceremony will be held on March 15, 2023.

Sivoro stressed for Munda airport in Western Province, work is still in progress in terms of the terminal building as well as the runway overlay.

He adds, work on provincial airports like Seghe in Marovo Western Province, Taro in Choiseul and Lata it is still ongoing as well.

Sivoro says, upon the completion of these number of airports a sudden increase of international tourist is expected to flood into the country.