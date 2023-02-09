Tourism focus today

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY NED GAGAHE

The day-long tourism focus event is set to commence today 11.30 at the Heritage Park Hotel.

The annual Tourism in Focus gathering will be hosted by Tourism Solomons, and Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is expected to deliver the keynote address.

The event is also expected to bring together distinguished officials, heads of diplomatic missions, government officials and key tourism stakeholders with the theme ‘repositioning the Solomon Islands Tourism Brand’.

The event is by far the most significant gathering where Solomon Islands tourism industry leaders to meet and discuss matters of interests in advancing the tourism sector after the covid-19 that severely impacted the industry.

The previous summit was held in February 2021 during the tenure of late CEO Josefa ‘Jo’ Tuamoto.

Last year the event was cancelled due to covid-19 pandemic.