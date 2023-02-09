SEASONAL WORK OPENS

Advertise with Islandsun

Two-week window starts Feb 27

THE Labour Mobility Unit (LMU) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade is opening the new recruitment drive for workers to work in New Zealand and Australia, from February 27 to March 10.

Solomon Islanders between 21 to 50 years old are eligible to apply for the programme.

However, this year, LMU is introducing online and email submissions and not hand delivery of applications to the office.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Collin Beck said they have learnt some lessons from 2021 when LMU received nearly 8,000 applicants.

He said when they used the manual approach, it took them nearly two years just to keep interviewing, processing and data and at the same time mobilising workers.

“For this submission, next round of recruitment, we are asking everyone to do digitally to allow data come and go straight to data base,” he said.

Beck said there will be demonstration on this.

There will be a video demonstration on how to make submission.

The online submission can be done online via this link: https://solomon.pacificlabour.org/register

While email submissions can be sent through to this email address: [email protected]

All applicants must meet the following criteria:

Have a valid passport. Applicants must be fit and healthy / not colour blind. Able to consistently lift 30kg from the floor. Able to work standing for extended periods of time. Applicants must be of good character with a strong work ethic. Have no Criminal Convictions or police records (or any ongoing criminal /court cases) Not consume alcohol Must be able to work on Weekends (Saturdays and/or Sundays) Applicants are encouraged to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

All applications must include:

A cover letter (Expression of interest) outlining why you are interested to join the WRP to work in Australia. (Required) Applicants must include a CV that includes education and work experience including relevant dates. (required) Reference letters from previous employer/educational institutions/church leaders/community leaders are accepted. (required) Academic certificates (optional but encouraged) A copy of your passport bio-page, copy of receipt from the Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MoFT) is accepted (required) Valid Driving license (optional but encouraged) A full body length photo of yourself. (required) A copy of your Vaccine Card. (required) Include a recent Police Clearance certificate, copy of receipt from the Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MoFT) is accepted. (required)

In the meantime, the LMU team will make an outreach to underrepresented provinces to do recruitment in order to spread the wealth from the Labour Mobility nationwide.

The scheduled provinces are:

– Makira: week of 27th February

– Temotu: Week of 6th March

– Isabel: Week of 13th March