Second Philippines repa-flight Nov 24

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE second repatriation flight for Solomon Islands Student in Philippines planned for November 24, 2020 still stands.

Collin Beck, Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Foreigner Affairs and External Trade (MFAET), confirmed this yesterday during a radio talkback show on covid-19 updates.

“The second flight for Manila is on the 24th of this month (November).

“Names of those student who will be coming in this flight are already in a list and students who will be becoming on this flight were already aware,” said Beck.

Dr Yogesh Choudri, technical Advisor to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, said for these students who are coming on November 24 “actually each one of them have been tested five or six times”.

“This is because we were planning to bring them earlier so the testing was started earlier and now every one of them were tested at least four times starting from October 30, November 6, November 17 and another round of test is happening yesterday.

“So at least four tests be detected negative before they will board the flight on 24th of this month,” said Choudri.

Dr Jimmie Rodgers, Secretary to Prime Minister, said: “we have more than students who have been quarantined for more than two months whilst Philippines is till very high risk those individuals themselves believed to be lower risk.

“Therefore, they are qualified to come over.”

