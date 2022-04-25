Temotu loses covid-free status

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

TEMOTU Province has lost its covid-19 free status after cases were reported there.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Pauline McNeil confirmed this yesterday.

“Temotu province for the first time has reported seven covid-19 cases following covid-19 tests carried out on Saturday.

“This is expected due to community transmission across the country and movement of people to and from the provinces,” McNeil said.

She said the cases are in reference to 14 passengers who have travelled from Honiara to Temotu and were detected in quarantine on Temotu.

“All close contacts of the 14 passengers were also quarantined and further investigation is still ongoing,” McNeil said.

She adds for Malaita province 11 new cases were detected and total case count to date 1103.For Guadalcanal Province with 81 new cases, so total case count as of yesterday stands at 711.

McNeil stressed that Western Province have not submitted report for the last three days as of Sunday(yesterday) but their total case count stands at 2107.

A health team at the ministry is still working to finalising their data so hopefully their report should be ready in the next update.

She said for Choiseul province they have recorded seven new cases with total case count stands at 463.

For Isabel 27 new cases, so the total case count for Isabel stands at 1027.

No report was received from Makira regarding the new cases, so their total case count is 1203.

Renbel with two new cases, total case 222.

Central Islands Province reported 61 new cases of Covid-19. Their total case stands at 674.