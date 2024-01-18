Teacher pleads not guilty to rape

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

A teacher has pleaded not-guilty to the count of rape.

The teacher is being accused of having raped his niece, a juvenile.

Prosecution told court yesterday the case was filed on November 8 last year.

The defence lawyer told court that the case will be transferred to another lawyer, thus sought an adjournment.

Court adjourned the matter for January 24. Bail for the defendant was extended.

Prosecution alleged that the victim is a juvenile, at the time of the offence she was 16 years old and in Form-three. Report said the victim was residing with the accused when the incident occurred.

The allegation said the suspect was 42 years old and is related to the victim as her uncle. He is the eldest brother of the girl’s late father.

He is a teacher by profession. The girl had come to Honiara and lived with the suspect (her uncle) in January 2023 after her father died.

On August 25, 2023 around 10pm the suspect was drunk and alone in his room.

His wife was not at home, because she was not happy with the suspect drinking.

It was alleged, that night the suspect called out to the alleged victim to fetch him some water.

The girl did as asked and brought a bottle of water to the suspect. He then allegedly suddenly pulled her hand and she fell to the floor.

Her uncle allegedly took a cloth and shut her mouth with it, and told her not to shout, if she did, he would kill her.

Court heard that the girl struggled to escape but could not, and the suspect raped her.

The next morning, August 26, 2023, the girl packed her clothes and went to her aunty’s house at Rifle Range.

On September 22, 2023, the matter was reported at the Sexual Assault Unit, Rove Police Headquarter where investigation was carried out.

On November 7, 2023, the suspect was formally arrested.

DPP appears for the Crown and Private Law Firm appears for the accused.