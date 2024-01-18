Case adjourned for Chinese company accused of importing meat

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case against a Chinese company accused of illegally importing meat into the country has adjourned for February 7 for mention.

Chinese company COVEC-CO JV CO, Ltd is being accused of breaching the country’s Biosecurity regulations by importing meat products without a valid import permit and documentations to import meat products into the country.

COVEC- CO-JV CO Ltd is being charged with one count of importing prohibited article into the country which contrary to the Biosecurity Act of Solomon Islands.

The defence lawyer informed the court yesterday that she yet to receive full disclosures from the prosecution.

Court directed prosecution to serve all the disclosures before January 19 to the defence counsel. Bail for the defendant was extended.

It was alleged that on April 12, 2023 Biosecurity Solomon Island officers (Seaport Operation) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock confiscated concealed meat products illegal imported into the Solomon Islands after conducting a container inspection at the Custom Kings warehouse in Henderson.

The allegation stated that the inspection officers observed products with no visible indication of proper country of origin labeling. This caused them to further investigate and inspect the whole consignment and found that the importer, COVEC-CR JV CO Ltd, breached the country’s Biosecurity regulations by importing the meat products without a valid import permit and documentations to import meat products into the country.

The cartons of goods were concealed inside a shipping container with no visible indication of proper country of origin labeling. All the products were from China.

The illegally imported products included pork meat which is still under Biosecurity ban and other meat products prohibited under Biosecurity laws from importation into the country.

Office of Public Prosecution appears for the Crown and private law firm appears for the defendant.