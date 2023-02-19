Suspect into Koa-hill stabbing still at large

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE are still looking for the wanted suspect into the stabbing incident on January 20, 2023 inside a public bus along the Mbokonavera area.

Police confirmed that the matter was reported to them and investigation is still ongoing.

Police Media Unit said police are calling on the suspect to surrender himself or the family of the suspect to assist in bringing the suspect to the police.

“Harbouring of criminals is an offence under our law,” Police said.

According to earlier reports the victim boarded the bus from Honiara City Council Skyline bus stop to go back to his house after purchasing cabbage from the Honiara Central Market.

The suspect (beliga) sat next to the boy. The suspect then asked the victim for his phone but he refused.

The suspect then got angry and took out a scissors and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim’s father said his son suffered 10 injuries in total, on his back and his hands.

The witness said the beliga then instructed the bus drive to tell the victim to hand over his phone.

“The bus driver followed what the beliga requested and asked the victim to hand over his phone.

“The beliga took the phone and left,” the father said.