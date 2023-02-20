Advertise with Islandsun

Bottles, shopping bags, takeaway packs & cups, straws to be removed for Pacific Games

By EDDIE OSIFELO

MINISTRY of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management & Meteorology (MECCDM) plan to implement the single use plastic ban before the Pacific Games in November.

However, the implementation will be done in a phase out period for 12 months to 24 months.

Permanent Secretary, Dr Melchior Mataki confirmed this in a press conference last Friday, after the plastic are very detrimental to biophysical environment.

He said the ban will not every plastics goods but focus on plastic bottles of the size 600ML and below.

For example, Shopping plastic bags, Plastic and Styrofoam container takeaways, Styrofoam and plastic cups for drinks, Straws and Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

Mataki said this is in line with part of solid waste management for their post strategy, which they are trying to implement.

“Most of these plastics, they already have alternatives available locally, and they present greatest threat to bio fiscal environment,” he added.

In addition, as Solomon Islands is a member of global community, which is an international obligation to regress and stop plastic pollution.

Mataki said in global level, it is still in the process for the establishment of legally binding plastic instrument.

He said that is currently in discussion, but the process just started last year.

Furthermore, Mataki for the actual banning, they have to be mindful of private sectors and current stocks, for example where inside the country or stocks in the pipeline.

“It could be a phase approach.

“But besides, even before go down the line, we will in process to discuss with relevant line ministries and members of private sectors,” he said.

“We will also be seeking government clearance on this although though Environmental Act provide Minister to make regulation,” he added.