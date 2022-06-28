Survey: MPs fear losing seats

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

One of the main influences behind government’s proposal to defer the 11th parliament is the fear by some MPs that they would not be re-elected next election.

In the survey carried out by Transparency Solomon Islands, about 48 percent of the respondents strongly agree that this is one of the hidden agendas behind the proposed extension of the parliament term.

“Given the many controversial policies and decisions the DCGA Executive Government has made in the absence of an inclusive consultation process with the people, they fear not being re-elected.

“The extra year is needed to buy voters that have become disgruntled,” TSI said.

“Solomon Islands has experienced a very turbulent time with this leadership and people must be given their right to go to the polls and elect new representatives.

“It is about people, their economy empowerment and the education and health of the people of this country that is important, not the biased of temporary government and temporary group of politicians,” TSI said.

The 25 percent who strongly disagreed with this being a good enough excuse to extend the parliament believe that the country needs a change of leadership.

“Naming citizens ‘Tom, Dick, and Harry’ is unacceptable.

“It is only at the election times that citizens have the opportunity to inflict punishment on their representatives – National General Elections must be held in 2023,” TSI said.

TSI said the country needs leadership that has a heart for the country and citizens.

TSI conducted the public opinion survey on the opinions and views of the citizens of this country on the proposed extension of the parliament from 4 to 5 years between March 16 to 1st April 2022.

The interviews were by phone, face to face and online reaching 1,248 respondents.

On Facebook group pages 930 respondents were reached. A total of 2,178 respondents participated in the survey.

Of the 1,248 respondents 42 percent are female, and 58 percent male.

On age cohorts 9 percent of the respondents are age groups 13-18 years (children), 50 percent are age group 19-34 years (youth), and 41 percent are age group are 34 plus years (adults).