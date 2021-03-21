Sunshine mineral has no licence: Isabel PS

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE Isabel Provincial Government has denied granting any business licence to the Sunshine Mineral Company limited.

Provincial Secretary of Isabel Province John Lokumana told Island Sun that the company entered Isabel without any business licence and they are illegally setting up things at the Katova District.

The province also said that they will not grant any business licence to Sunshine Mineral company as a result of their illegal behaviour, by entering Isabel without acquiring proper licence to operate in the province.

PS Lokumana said he will not further comment on the matter but confirmed that Sunshine mineral company limited has no business licence to operate on Isabel.

Meanwhile, communities on Katova are still in dispute over the proposed prospecting areas and are also calling on the company to stop doing any operation.

One of the community leaders said that they have advised the directors of the company that they should not land in Nuha – Isabel until the land issues are sorted out since the Jejevo tenement is currently under dispute but that advice has fallen on deaf ears.