Malaita looks forward to more funding from USA

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MALAITA Provincial Government is looking forward to more funding support from the people and government of the United State of America.

Premier of Malaita province, Daniel Suidani in his Full Assembly speech made the statement as the first funding support was already visualizing in the province.

He said that under the USAID funding of USD$25 million ($SBD204 million) for Malaita province, Winrock International is already in Auki.

Suidani added that the other four US agencies which will also participate in the implementation of programmes under the funding are expected to set up office in Auki in the coming months.

And as part of this funding, he said the MARA government has made it compulsory for these agencies to establish offices in Auki.

On that note, Suidani said his government is also aware that the US government will support Climate Change and Resilience programme on Malaita.

“This programme will be targeting the northern and Langa Langa wards, those that are more vulnerable to climate change,” he said.

Suidani said a funding support of USD$8 million will also go towards similar activities and will be implemented by World Vision Solomon Islands.

He said still under the US government funding support to Malaita province, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has announced a USD$23 million funding for Solomon Islands towards the end of last year, 2020.

Suidani said the funding will focus mainly on the conservation of natural resources which include forestry and carbon trading.

“While this funding support will cover Guadalcanal, Western and Isabel provinces, my government was informed that half of the funding will be committed to MCC’s programmes for Malaita province.

“Under these various US government funding support to Malaita province, it’s my government’s aim to ensure people of the province fully benefit from the projects and programmes.

“It will not be business as usual,” he said.