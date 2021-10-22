Suidani expects chiefly welcome at Afio

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

PREMIER of Malaita province and his team are expecting a chiefly welcome ceremony during their visit to the Afio substation in the southern region of Malaita province.

Suidani and team will visit Afio from the 23rd-24th this month and would be his first official appointment to the southern region since taking up office.

Secretary to the Organizing committee for the premier’s visit to Afio, Richard Hou told this paper from Afio yesterday.

He said preparations for the visit is well underway and work on cleaning-up the substation has commenced in the past weeks and will continue today.

Hou said government workers, business houses, chiefs, schools, churches and everyone in the area are prepared for the event and looking forward to welcoming and hosting the premier.

“The visit will be historical to us, not only people in Afio but the whole of the southern region including representatives from community chiefs who will attend to the visit.

“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for, to have a premier at our midst and learn from him on some of the plans his government has for the southern region of the province,” he said.

Hou said the committee will be showing the premier and team some of the run-down government infrastructure services at the substation as they hope the way forward will be discussed.

He said some of them are Afio wharf, Maka police station, Maka market facility, Afio health centre and even a visit will to the MPG owned Rokera Provincial Secondary School.

Hou said invitations were made to community leaders within the southern region and transport will provide to pick and return them as they will be part of the visit.

He said the MP for Small Malaita, Hon Rick Hou will represent his other two colleague MPs from the southern region, Hon Peter Kenilorea Jnr and Hon John Maneniaru during the event.