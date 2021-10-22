Police yet to confirm details of girl’s death

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

ASSISTANT Commissioner Crime and Intelligence Patricia Leta says police are yet to ascertain whether the seven-year-old girl was raped before being murdered.

Responding to questions asked she said police are still waiting on the Doctor’s report regarding the incident and speculation surrounding the death of the victim are still investigated by Police.

“And so, at the moment we are treating that incident as suspicious death while awaiting the report,” Ms Leta said.

She also said police will thoroughly investigate the matter to make sure those involved face the full force of law, as such incident is really cruel towards such a young child.

Leta said police already arrested two suspects, both from Malaita, alleged to have involved in the incident and currently are being remanded at the Gizo police custody awaiting appropriate charges to be laid.

She said police are waiting on the Director of Public Prosecution’s advice before laying

Ms Leta said further details will be released once investigation is complete and currently police are calling on surrounding communities to provide information to the police regarding the incident.

Leta said from initial report police received, the deceased was walking home after school with her other siblings and on their way home, she said she was hungry and she started running ahead of them to quickly reach home.

There is a sharp bend on the main road and when she reached that bend her siblings were not able to see her, however her siblings continue to walk home and it was when they arrived home, they discovered that she was not at home and it was at that time they alerted their parents and started looking for her, Leta said.