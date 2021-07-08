String bands and cultural dances mark country’s 43rd anniversary

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

YESTERDAY string bands and cultural groups from the provinces performed cultural songs, music and dances to mark the country’s 43rd independence.

The occasion was held at the National Auditorium Museum.

Speaking at the opening of the event Permanent Secretary to Ministry of Home Affairs Jeffery Deve said since there is no official celebration of the 43rd independence held in Honiara, this low-key celebration programme was hosted.

Mr Deve said the theme for this year’s 43rd independence reads “Our country, Our city and our future: a resilient, peaceful and united Solomon Islands”.

Loguni string band from Ngella entertaining the crowd yesterday

“The theme reflects a nationwide call to focus on the advancement of or country, the empowerment of our children into the future through peace building and unity.

“Fellow Solomon Islands our country has gone through so much challenges in our economic, social and political developments through its journey, so I put emphasis on positive growth, advancement and prosperity that drives peace and unity.

Pele dancers from Temotu province

“Solomon Islands will remain forever as our country and let’s create an environment that accommodates resilience, peace and unity whether it be politics, sports, religion, education or international relations,” he said.

Avaiki dancers

The programme was full of entertainment where the packed crowd at the venue were able to listen and see the diverse cultural songs and dances performed by different provincial groups.