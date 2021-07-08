Atori cattle farm into fencing

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

THE Malaita province funded cattle project at Atori in East Malaita is ready to go into its fencing stage. This is after work on timber processing for post of the farm was completed.

Officer In-charge of Auki Agriculture Office, Mr Dennis Tafea told this paper they are waiting for funds from MPG to begin the fencing of the project.

The first two components; farm brushing and pasture establishment of the project were completed in the last two months.

Tafea said the next stage after that was timber processing for farm post and was tendered as sub-contract by MPG, where the contractor has already completed the work.

He said now posts are at the project site and they’re waiting for MPG to source funds for the fencing and stockyard construction under the project.

This paper understands that the reestablishment of Atori cattle farm is part of MPG’s plan to revive four main cattle projects in four regions in the province.

The plan is to establish these four major projects to breed heads to supply interested cattle farmers from each regions in the province.

At the moment, Dala cattle farm in the central region of the province is in operation; work on Atori farm in eastern region is progressing and next will be cattle projects for south and northern regions.