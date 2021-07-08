Former CDL employee to appear in court

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A FORMER employee of the CDL Company accused of stealing from the company in 2017 will appear in court today.

The employee was a former female sales officer.

The case will be heard before Principal Magistrate Tearo Beneteti for continuation of trial.

Allegations said that during the month of June 2019 the company received complaints from some people that the accused usually spent huge amounts of money.

After receiving the report, the company made some checks and balances on the company’s record which showed that the CDL Company had made huge losses on their account records.

The management then made enquiries and found that around $99, 950.00 were missing.

Police said the CDL company usually purchase mill run bags from the Global Vision Company Limited and the reconciliation done on their accounts showed that 1999 bags of mill run were lost.

The company made further enquiries with Global Vision which revealed that some vehicles went directly to them to collect the mill run as authorized by the accused Elizabeth Tara.

On June 2 2019 a vehicle went to Delite industries to pick up 50 bags of mill run without order forms,

It was at that time that the accused was caught and admitted to the CDL Company that she was stealing from the company since 2017.

The matter was then reported to police,

She was questioned and charged for the alleged offence.