Stopping deadly Delta variant

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

SUSPENDING incoming passengers into the country will minimise the chances of importing the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare says.

“Best strategy to protect Solomon Islands from this highly transmissible and most dangerous variant of COVID-19 is to minimise the chances of importing it into our country,” Sogavare said in his weekly COVID-19 national address yesterday.

“The best way to achieve this is to suspend incoming passengers from countries with widespread and uncontrolled community transmission of delta variant of COVID-19,” he added.

He stated the oversight committee has been tasked to assess the next step in the country’s strategy to prevent the introduction of the Delta variant COVID-19 into the country.

Sogavare said in accordance to the World Health Organisation the delta variant of COVID-19 has been described as the most dangerous, fastest strain of Coronavirus that will pick off the most vulnerable people.

He stressed WHO estimated that the Delta variant is 55 percent more transmissible then the original COVID-19 variant first discovered in Wuhan in China.

Sogavare further stated that the Delta variant is now present in more than 100 countries and increasing daily.

It is spread by airborne transmission and can be transmitted without personal contact with infected person.

“I appeal to all citizens who are 18 years old and above that have not yet taken your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to please go to any of the COVID-19 vaccination centres and take your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“COVID-19 kills make no mistake about that the best way to protect yourself, your family and your communities is to get vaccinated.

“Work together with your government to carry us through this unprecedented time,” he said.