Stimulus package a total failure: TSI survey

By EDDIE OSIFELO

Government’s covid-19 economic stimulus package is a total failure, a survey carried out by Transparency Solomon Islands finds.

Fifty-five percent of the respondents said it was a free handout to some Members of Parliament themselves and those politically aligned.

“People demand that the Auditor General’s Office audit the ESP without fail.

“Any misuse and abuse and shady allocation of the funds discovered should be investigated,” they said.

“Individuals, company implicated be charged and put to jail.

“Also noting that the final list for recipients of ESP was not disclosed to the public apart from the draft,” the say.

The respondents call for the audit of the Emergency Powers Regulation application, all funds, programmes etc. in response to COVID 19 leaving no stones unturned.

“This to include funds given to MPs for repatriation, for contracts, quarantine facilities, catering etc.

“The country cannot afford to let anyone committing criminal offences go free anymore especially at a time when people have lost their economic activities and loved ones due to Covid 19,” they said.

Further, they argued that any Good Governance Programme intended for the Public Service will not work until those who do these corruption conducts are charged, disciplined.

TSI found after investigated peoples’ opinions, perceptions, experiences, observations of public institutions whose functions includes the provision of education and awareness, and consultation.