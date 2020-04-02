Still covid-19-free

Advertise with Islandsun

Two results return negative. Country awaits two more

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU

GOOD news for the country as two results returned negative on Wednesday 1st April, summing up three negatives out of the latest five suspects.

The country is waiting on results to the last of four samples which were sent to Australia for testing last week.

A fifth is still being held pending any available transport to Australia. Early this week, Health Minister Dickson Mua told Island Sun that Air Nauru was an option. There is still no update to this as of last night.

The Ministry of Health in a media statement on Wednesday 1st April announced the relieving news to the country, adding that this brings to total 10 negative results to covid-19 suspects in the country since the threat began.

However, while Solomon Islands continues to remain as one of the few covid-19-free nations in the world, Health’s permanent secretary Mrs Pauline McNeil warns that public must to relapse to complacency.

“This is no time for complacency, and we need to continue to practice good hygiene such as maintaining social distancing of 1 to 2 metres.”

“While the results come as a relief for the country, citizens are reminded to continue being vigilant and practise good hygiene. Washing hands regularly with soap, coughing or sneezing into our elbow, shirt or tissue, and to avoid touching our face.

“While this is very pleasing results, the Permanent Secretary would again informed the public that that “COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus and this virus can infect anyone.

“No one is to blame for getting COVID-19. From its rapid spread across the world, we have seen that COVID-19 does not respect borders, regardless where you are from, how rich or poor you are, or about your age, race, religion or gender, therefore we should not stigmatise anyone in the communities.

“We need to create a supportive environment where COVID-19 and its impact can be discussed and addressed openly, respectfully, honestly, and guided by the science.”

The MHMS continues to appeal to the general public to avoid rumors, misleading information and speculation, but instead obtain accurate and correct information from the government. You can access updated information online at www.solomons.gov.sb, or follow our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/officialmhmssi.

“The MHMS will continue to work together with other Government Ministries, Partners, churches, NGOs and Stakeholders to ensure our country is protected from Coronavirus.

“Let us all join hands together to fight COVID-19. We are all in this together.”

