Cargo ships with medical donations head for Honiara

By Alfred Sasako

TWO cargo ships, loaded with medical supplies to help the government in its fight to keep the COVID-19 away, have left China for Honiara, it was revealed last night.

Sources familiar with the shipment said the ships departed the port city of Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province left on Wednesday 1st April.

“They are due to arrive in Honiara in two weeks,” the sources said.

According to the sources, the two cargo ships are carrying several batches of medical supplies donated by the Guangdong Provincial Government, China Harbour Engineering Company, Jia Shu Rong He International Trade Company and Solomon Chinese Association.

They said the donations included thousands of facial masks, medical eye masks, protective gowns and infra-red thermo detector. These Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) are in acute shortage.

PPEs are urgently needed by front line workers in the fight against the potential intrusion and spread of the COVID-19 in Solomon Islands.

“The donated medical supplies are to help the Solomon Islands Government in the fight against the entry and spread of the COVID-19 here.

Solomon Islands has been spared thus far, but officials are working around the clock to ensure the country and its people. To date, all coronavirus cases referred to Australia have returned negative results.

The combined donations are quite separate from other donations being organised by the Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The Chinese Embassy in Honiara earlier this week announced a USD300, 000 [SBD2.4 million] donation which would help Solomon Islands buy hi-tech laboratory equipment to conduct coronavirus tests in-country.

Australia has since made a similar offer.

