State Government is not negotiable: Veo

BY BEN BILUA

PREMIER of Western Province says state government is not negotiable but is a must for Western Province.

Billy Veo made the statement in response to questions thrown to him during the Assembly Meeting on Monday.

He said the newly published policy of Western Province does spill out the strategy to slowly transforms into the federal system.

“This government is serious with the ambition and that the subject is factored in our policy.

“In my previous speeches, I echoed that we will approach the federal system slowly with thorough checks and balance to make sure we are ready for the transitions.

“In our policy, we see it fit that we must look at establishing a grown economic base before pushing for statehood,” Veo said.

He said his government will continue to pursue responsible institutions in the build-up to attaining statehood so that people can be well-informed about the pros and cons of how the federal system operates.