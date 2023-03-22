Sogavare assured no military facility here: US

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare has assured the visiting United States delegation that there is no intention to create a military facility in Solomon Islands.

This was confirmed by the National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Dr Kurt Campbell in a press conference yesterday.

Campbell said they had raised the agreement between Solomon Islands and Peoples Republic of China to PM Sogavare.

“We do believe that for the best interests of not only Solomons but the Pacific more transparency will be appropriate and we made clear what our expectations are around the military in pacific.

“Our expectations are very clear and we receive very clear assurances from the Prime Minister that he has no intention and will not move towards creating a military facility in the Solomons that would support powered projection capabilities.

“Indeed, he focused exclusively domestic issues for the country,” he said.

The visiting US delegation arrived on Monday, March 20, to meet with senior government officials and the Opposition to reaffirm their commitment to the bilateral relationship, mutual prosperity, and sovereignty.