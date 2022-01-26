Solomon Power Assists COVID Operation with Vehicles to Support Health Workers

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



Following the request made by the Government for Business Houses and SOEs to support the logistics of the COVID lockdown operations, Solomon Power has lent three vehicles to the Solomon Islands Government.

The two Toyota Hiluxes and one Hyundai Tucson will be used by the frontline workers (along with vehicles from other organizations) in the effort to manage COVID 19 community transmission in Honiara.

In a statement, Solomon Power says it is happy to provide this assistance and with the evolving situation, it will provide further assistance in any way it can.

“Importantly, it will also ensure that it fulfills its core mission as an essential service provider, which is the efficient supply of electricity during these trying times,” the statement reads.

Solomon Power believes its kind support in the form of transportation and logistics would provide much-needed help to contain and control the virus and protect our people.

“Solomon Power as a State-Owned Enterprise ensures that its working staff is fully vaccinated and comply to all health protocols and measures of Covid-19 in order to contain the virus.

“Iumi tugeda against COVID 19,” it said.