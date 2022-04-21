Solomon Airlines spells out plans to keep it operational

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

SOLOMON Airlines has taken a step into resizing and restructuring the company by undertaking a thorough review to enable it to fly people during these challenging times.

Chairman of the Solomon Airlines Frank Wickham told this to local press yesterday.

He said this challenging time has also required as to look within the company in terms of resizing and restructuring the company.

“At the moment we are now undertaking a thorough review of the Solomon Airlines company’s structure. Our objective is to determine the right organisational structure now and as our Airlines moves forward as passenger, cargo and chatter service provide,” Wickham said.

He said “We must take into consideration that it will take several years for passenger demand to recover from covid-19 and that our business is not the same and indeed will not be the same for several years yet”.

On the same note Chief Executive Officer for the Solomon Airlines Brett Gebers said the company had looked at everything they do all the time and see if it is suitable in the environment that they working in right now.

Brett said one of the issue that they started looking at is that how easier it is to make bookings with Solomon Airlines given the situation with staff changes, procedure changes covid-19 restrictions etc.

“We are looking at how we restructure our reservations department, no bodies losing jobs but we are making sure it is easy for customer to phone and make a booking and make a payment on line with the aim to improving our services and for us to able to adapt in our new environment because we never know from one day to next of when is the new restriction will be imposed. But we see a brighter future part of that would be making it easier for people to buy tickets, one phone call and you get sorted out,” he said.