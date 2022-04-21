Home learning booklets to be distributed soon: Malaita EA

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

MALAITA Education Authority (EA) assures students, teachers and schools in the province that “distribution of home learning booklets will happen soon”.

The EA made the statement yesterday in response to a recent media report questioning the delay in book distribution.

According to the Malaita EA, supplies of the books have been received in Auki, but they are waiting for the remaining supplies from Honiara before they can begin with distribution in the province.

They said the supply received was only for schools in northern and eastern regions while supply for central and southern regions are yet to arrive.

Thus, they said that even then, the supply received was just three-quarter of schools in the two regions and an additional supply is needed.

For central and southern regions, they have very minimal supply in Auki and could be enough for only four schools in the two regions.

The EA said they understand the fact that the books were intended for school children/students to do home learning while schools are still close due to the current covid-19 situation.

However, they are waiting for the remaining supply to arrive before distribution.

They said any distribution now will not reflect a well-administer program while some schools will receive and others not.

The EA explained that the delay is between them and the Ministry of Education (MEHRD) and they are working on it.

The home learning booklet “continuity learning book” was produced by MEHRD with the assistance from Australia and New Zealand under the Education Sector Support Program (ESSP) in 2022.

The purpose of the booklets is to make sure school children and students from early childhood, primary and secondary schools to continue learn at homes while schools are still closed.