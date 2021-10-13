SolAir welcomes Fiji’s border reopening announcement

Advertise with Islandsun

Solomon Airlines has welcomed the announcement of Pacific neighbour Fiji’s international border reopening, confirming Solomon Islands national carrier is also ready to increase scheduled international flying, when the time is right.

After Fiji reached its milestone of 80 percent of the eligible population being fully vaccinated, the country will begin to welcome international visitors from 11 November, with other airlines announcing the return of commercial flights into Fiji for fully vaccinated international travellers from December 1, 2021.

Initially quarantine-free travel to Fiji will be available to fully vaccinated travellers from ‘travel partner’ countries including Solomon Islands and other Pacific Island Countries and Territories, Australia, New Zealand, United States of America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Spain, France, Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Switzerland.

“We welcome the news from Fiji that they will begin receiving international visitors from selected countries including Solomon Islands and Pacific countries within weeks,” said Colin Sigimanu, Manager Commercial for Solomon Airlines.

“After nearly two years of closed international borders, it is a positive sign, made possible by the high level of vaccination within the Fijian population and with the co-operation of other travel ready countries.

“Throughout the pandemic, Solomon Airlines has remained ready and prepared to reintroduce more regular international services pending the further easing of Solomon Islands and other border restrictions.

“At this time, we are not able to publish a schedule, however we are ready to do so at very short notice, depending on how the travel restrictions evolve.”

Travellers from travel-partner countries including Solomon Islands, after showing proof of vaccination and testing negative for COVID-19 virus 72 hours before their departure, will be required to spend three days in a single hotel accommodation in Fiji, and following a negative COVID-19 test result, will be allowed to travel further into Fijian communities.

Travellers from countries that are not yet designated travel-safe partners, must be fully vaccinated and will complete a 10-day stay in a quarantine centre upon arrival in Fiji, before a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to clear them to enter the community.

All travellers must also fulfill any obligations based on individual home country requirements.

Solomon Airlines to operate Government repatriation flight to Fiji

The national carrier has also confirmed it will operate a Solomon Islands Government repatriation flight from Fiji on 26 October.

The repatriation service managed by the Solomon Islands Government will carry eligible, Government approved passengers. It will depart Brisbane at 9.00am as flight IE605 on 26 October, arriving in Nadi at 2.35pm. It will then redepart Nadi as flight IE606 at 3.35pm arriving in Honiara at 5.35pm.

A same-day return service will depart Honiara for Brisbane at 6.35pm arriving at 8.20pm.

As this is a Solomon Islands Government managed flight, interested passengers are advised to contact the Solomon Islands High Commission in Suva, or their nearest Solomon Islands embassy or consulate.

