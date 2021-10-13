Suidani thanks Japan for support

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MALAITA Premier Daniel Suidani has thanked the people and government of Japan for supporting Auki town with a new garbage truck.

Speaking during a ceremony to mark the handing over of the vehicle yesterday, Suidani lauded Japan for this is the third largest project they have donated to the people of Malaita.

He said the projects are Auki wharf, Auki Central Market facility and the new garbage truck.

And Japan also funded lot more projects that benefit people in rural areas within the province.

Suidani gave credit to Japanese government, saying Japan is one of the friends indeed and friends from the heart.

He assured Ambassador Morimoto that the province was encouraged and will make sure that the garbage truck will be well looked after.

Suidani told the public of Auki that witnessed the donation; it’s time the Malaita Provincial Government and its people should come together to unite and happy about gift from a friend.

“I have seen the hearts of the people of Malaita to the people of Japan and we need to stand-up strong to look after ourselves with resources we have and will come from our friends,” he said.

Suidani said now the province has a vehicle at its disposal, it will put into its purpose to boost rubbish collection in Auki.

“Auki is the gateway to Malaita province and we must keep it clean,” he said.

Suidani said the vehicle will add to the existing one which was funded by MPG through the PCDF project that was already in operation in Auki.

On that note, he also announced to the public of Auki yesterday that he was assured by Ambassador Morimoto that Japan is steadfast to its commitment to build the new Kilu’ufi hospital.

Suidani said MPG will continue to enhance its partnership with the Japanese government and other friends towards the development of Malaita province.