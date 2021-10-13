New zoom facilities to SPIRES project

Advertise with Islandsun

The Stimulating Progress towards Rural Electrification in the Solomon’s Project (SPIRES) recently received its zoom facilities from UNDP during an official handover ceremony held at the Ministry of Mines and Energy conference room.

SPIRES is funded by GEF (Global Environmental Facility); administered by UNDP and implemented by SIG through the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification.

During the handover, UNDP’s operations manager Keswaar Leelah said:

“Due to current pandemic situation, it is important to have a virtual form of communication in hand.

“This applies to ministries, organisations, private sectors and also individuals to be able to communicate with each other.”

The SPIRES project will benefit from this facility by virtually interacting with their partners in Bangkok through zoom calls online.

Mines Permanent Secretary Chris Vehe signed the handowner documents.

Vehe said SPIRES and the energy department will be responsible in looking after the facilities given to them.

“This is where the operations and maintenance of the system must be taken care of to last for some time and that such facilities will most definitely benefit the whole ministry as it is quite difficult to obtain such materials during this time,” Vehe said.

The handover ceremony was attended by the UNDP team, the SPIRES team and Mines officials.