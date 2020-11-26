SolAir to run December repa-flights

Advertise with Islandsun

SOLOMON Airlines has advised that subject to regulatory approval, the airline will operate a further repatriation flight in early December to bring more stranded Solomon Islands citizens home via New Zealand.

The repatriation flight will operate as follows:

December 6 – Flight IE630 Brisbane-Auckland-Honiara will depart Brisbane at 9.15am arriving in Auckland at 3.25pm. All passengers will remain onboard the aircraft as new passengers join for the Auckland to Honiara flight sector. Flight IE630 will then redepart from Auckland at 4.25pm arriving in Honiara at 7pm.

As a Solomon Islands Government managed repatriation charter flight, passengers seeking to travel on the service should contact their nearest Solomon Islands Government embassy or mission for details.

All incoming passengers will be required to have taken two covid-19 tests in the 14 days before the flight. They will only be allowed to board the aircraft if all test results are negative.

On arrival in the Solomon Islands, all travellers will undergo a mandatory, minimum 14-day quarantine period and further, multiple covid-19 tests depending on protocols related to their origin country. All covid-19 test results must be negative before individuals can be released from quarantine.

All Solomon Airlines flights comply fully with the covid-19 regulations of the relevant countries. Solomon Airlines crew on board the airline’s A320 aircraft wear facemasks and gloves for the duration of service and catering is minimal to reduce contact between passengers and crew.

–SOLAIR PRESS

