SolAir pays tribute to late tourism chief ‘Jo’

Solomon Airlines says it is feeling the sorrow over the death of Tourism Solomons CEO, Joseph ‘Jo’ Tuamoto.

In a media statement yesterday, Airlines CEO Brett Gebers gives a powerful tribute to the person who had moved the country’s tourism an unprecedented length up in both the domestic and global scale.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of our good friend and respected colleague Josefa Tuamoto,” Mr Gebers said.

“On behalf of the board, management and entire team at Solomon Airlines we offer our deepest sympathy to the family of Josefa Tuamoto, his wife Unaisi, his four children and grandchild at this very sad time.

“Jo was a deeply loved and respected advocate for tourism, both as CEO of Tourism Solomons and as a member of the Solomon Airlines board. His leadership and achievements will long be remembered as he worked hard and led many towards his vision of a brighter tourism future for Solomon Islands.

“His contribution to the Solomon Islands and Fiji tourism industries has been invaluable, a legacy that has set the platform for growth for both tourism destinations.

“For the Solomon Islands, he ensured a global presence for the destination in the face of more strongly funded and prolific competition in the region and ensured that Solomon Islands has been able to stand amongst the world’s island destinations with pride – a gift that he has given us all.

“We know that the platform he set for tourism, encouraging a shift to digital technology, competitiveness with other international destinations, and preparing for a future where international tourism can again thrive, will be proudly continued by his team.

“As well as a strategic ‘big picture’ thinker in our industry, on a personal level he was of course an excellent friend to many, a passionate, dignified and inspiring leader, always good-humoured and considerate towards his industry colleagues. His wisdom and humility prevailed in every situation, with his trademark warmth and laugh.

“Jo will be sadly missed by our team and by many professional colleagues across the Asia Pacific.

“We thank him deeply for his contribution to our lives in the time that we shared with him and to the tourism and aviation industries, a legacy which will enrich the lives of many for many years to come.

“Our thoughts are with Unaisi and Jo’s extended family, many colleagues and friends, at this very difficult time.

“God Bless Jo, on behalf of the entire Solomon Airlines team.”