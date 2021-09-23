New British High Commissioner

Advertise with Islandsun

Share







The UK Government, through its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), has announced the appointment of a new High Commissioner to Solomon Islands and the Republic of Nauru.

FCDO said in a statement Thomas Edward Coward has been appointed British High Commissioner to Solomon Islands and non-resident High Commissioner to the Republic of Nauru.

Coward has been announced in succession to Dr Brian Jones who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

On his appointment Coward said:

“I am delighted to be appointed the next UK High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands and Nauru. It is an honour to take up this post at such an important time for the Pacific. I am excited to be returning to Honiara and am looking forward to visiting Nauru as soon as I can.”

Prior to his new appointment, Coward worked as a Team Leader for the Inclusive Growth and Livelihoods Team at the British Embassy Yangon in Myanmar and as a Country Economist for the UK Government’s Department for International Development (DFID) in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The newly appointment High Commissioner previously worked in Solomon Islands as a Senior Research Analyst for the Central Bank of Solomon Islands from 2008 to 2010 under the Overseas Development Institute Fellowship Scheme.

–BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION