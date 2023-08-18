Sogavare missed meeting with US Republican senators

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

In an unexpected turn of events, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of the Solomon Islands was unable to honour an appointment with two visiting Republican Senators from the United States, Deal Dunn and Amata Radewagen, along with their accompanying delegation.

The meeting was scheduled to take place in Honiara on Tuesday.

The reasons behind Prime Minister Sogavare’s absence from the meeting remain undisclosed.

Republican Senator Deal Dunn, when approached by the media, attributed the Prime Minister’s absence to a busy schedule.

“Unfortunately, he couldn’t fit us into his tightly packed agenda. We conveyed our warm regards and appreciation through a note and a gift, thanking him for his hospitality during our stay in the country,” Senator Dunn stated.

Senator Dunn further acknowledged the constraints of the Prime Minister’s schedule, noting, “While we flew thousands of miles for this engagement, we do understand that leaders have numerous commitments demanding their attention. Our gift and note express our gratitude for the opportunity to visit this country.”

During their visit, the US Congress delegation, which included Senators Dunn and Radewagen, took part in solemn ceremonies at the American War Memorial on Monday. They laid wreaths to honor the memory of both American and local Solomon Islanders who valiantly fought during the pivotal Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942.

The delegation’s tribute was a poignant acknowledgment of the historical ties between the two nations.

In addition to the memorial visit, the delegation sought to gain firsthand insights into the operations and resource needs of the National Referral Hospital.

This effort to connect with local institutions underscored the cooperative spirit of the diplomatic visit.

As the circumstances surrounding Prime Minister Sogavare’s scheduling conflict remain shrouded in mystery, the overarching message of gratitude and cooperation from the visiting US delegation serves to strengthen ties between the United States and the Solomon Islands.