Sogavare loses two

THE Prime Minister has reportedly lost two of his political supporters after events of the past two days.

While the alleged resignation of the Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Senley Levi Filualea is yet to be confirmed despite doing the rounds on social media. There is confirmation that government backbencher and Member of Parliament for West New Georgia and Vona Vona constituency, Silas Vangara Tausinga has tendered his resignation as a member of Manasseh Sogavare’s “Our Party” and subsequently the ruling government.

He made the confirmation to local media outlet, the Solomon Business Magazine Online this evening.

In confirming his resignation, MP Tausinga said it has been a valuable experience being a member of the party, however, due to personal reasons he can no longer remain with the party when his allegiance is no longer with the Parliamentary wing leader which is the Prime Minister.

The Minister of Agriculture and member of the north Malaita constituency had earlier assured constituents that he would resign from the ruling government, however, Island Sun could not verify this report.

The Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare announced that he would not be forced to give up power, as that right can only be taken from him on the floor of Parliament.

This despite calls by both the leader of Opposition, Matthew Wale and Malaita Premier, Daniel Suidani for him to step down in light of the current destruction of Honiara city.

Sogavare said any moves to remove him can only be done on the floor of Parliament.

Despite the departure of the two political supporters of the government, Sogavare expects to have the upper hand in Parliament with the support of 36 Parliamentarians out of the current 49 filled seats. One seat being that of West Kwaio on Malaita remains vacant following the death of its parliamentarian, Titus Fika last week.